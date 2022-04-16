Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New $251,000 Investment in Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTOU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTOU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LGTOU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $4,688,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $15,038,000.

Get Legato Merger Corp. II alerts:

Shares of LGTOU stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,030. Legato Merger Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06.

Legato Merger Corp. II focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGTOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Legato Merger Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legato Merger Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.