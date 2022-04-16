Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes $366,000 Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,554 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GCP. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,711,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,928,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,783,000 after acquiring an additional 343,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 89.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 241,457 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 1,083.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,892,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,319,000 after acquiring an additional 72,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GCP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.26. 284,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,401. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.64 and a beta of 0.92.

GCP Applied Technologies ( NYSE:GCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GCP. Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

