Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 16th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for $379.05 or 0.00938414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $9.37 million and $13,071.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00046452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,052.56 or 0.07557142 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,432.88 or 1.00098742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00053221 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 24,714 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

