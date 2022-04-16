Misbloc (MSB) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $189,473.00

Misbloc (MSB) traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Misbloc has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $189,473.00 worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Misbloc coin can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Misbloc has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00034859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00105806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Misbloc (MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 173,854,557 coins. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io . The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Misbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Misbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

