Mithril (MITH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.20 Million

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Mithril has a market cap of $35.96 million and $3.20 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mithril has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011772 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.76 or 0.00252006 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

