Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NCNO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.42.
Shares of NCNO stock opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. nCino has a 52-week low of $37.65 and a 52-week high of $79.43.
In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $72,556.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in nCino by 102.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after acquiring an additional 222,582 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in nCino by 2.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in nCino by 34.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in nCino by 12.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in nCino by 21.0% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter.
About nCino (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
