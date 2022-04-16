Morgan Stanley Boosts LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $263.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $263.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised LPL Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.25.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $215.24 on Wednesday. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $127.03 and a 1-year high of $216.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.09 and a 200-day moving average of $171.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.76%.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $2,824,123.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $14,561,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

