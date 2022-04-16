MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a €31.00 ($33.70) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.00) to €30.00 ($32.61) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MorphoSys from €50.00 ($54.35) to €40.00 ($43.48) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.67.

MorphoSys stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $24.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

