Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $294.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $294.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $293.00 million and the highest is $296.00 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $267.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

MWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of MWA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.70. 790,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $17.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 383.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,161,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,648 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,512,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,283,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after buying an additional 870,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,234,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after buying an additional 758,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

