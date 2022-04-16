Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 47 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,935,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,200,000 after acquiring an additional 255,913 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after buying an additional 631,630 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,746,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,162,404,000 after buying an additional 92,300 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,222,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $409.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $456.78 and a 200-day moving average of $556.13. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $372.62 and a one year high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.38.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

