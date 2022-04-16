Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 633 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Concentrix worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the third quarter worth $204,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $152.49 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $141.38 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.92 and a 200 day moving average of $181.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total transaction of $411,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,500. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

