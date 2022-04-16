Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 68 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MSCI by 26.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,671,000 after purchasing an additional 55,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 31.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of MSCI by 18.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $482.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.00. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $443.00 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.30.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.14.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

