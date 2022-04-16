Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First American Financial worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 282.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 249,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 183,971 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth $13,504,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $10,294,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,188,000 after purchasing an additional 126,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,060,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,102,000 after purchasing an additional 111,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

NYSE:FAF opened at $58.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.87. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

