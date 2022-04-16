Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Mattel worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 48,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Mattel by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of MAT stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.