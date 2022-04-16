Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $10.01 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $52.71 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $49.78 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.89.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

