Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of STORE Capital worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STOR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,560,000 after acquiring an additional 323,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,725,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,326,000 after purchasing an additional 58,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,339 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,055,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,112,000 after buying an additional 97,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in STORE Capital by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,193,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,469,000 after buying an additional 441,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STOR opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.23. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.00%.

STOR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

