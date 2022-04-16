Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,591 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 127,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 48.5% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

BKR stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.58 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on BKR. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

