Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LECO. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 410.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

LECO opened at $129.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.65 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LECO. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.83.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

