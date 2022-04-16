Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

NYSE:WELL opened at $96.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 123.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 312.82%.

Welltower Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.