Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the March 15th total of 152,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.73. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

