New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) to announce $28.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.20 million. New York Mortgage Trust reported sales of $30.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year sales of $128.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $153.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $116.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New York Mortgage Trust.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jonestrading dropped their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

NYMT remained flat at $$3.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.81. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,334,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,931,000 after buying an additional 355,207 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,377,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,824,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,071,000 after purchasing an additional 103,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,750,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,365,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 125,206 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

