NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NewMarket from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE NEU opened at $331.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.07 and its 200 day moving average is $335.83. NewMarket has a fifty-two week low of $296.05 and a fifty-two week high of $391.69.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $576.57 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is 47.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 75.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 182.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 816,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

