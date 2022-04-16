NewYorkCoin Market Cap Tops $3.33 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $42.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.95 or 0.00275106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014559 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001285 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001611 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

