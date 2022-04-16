Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) vs. Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Head-To-Head Review

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV – Get Rating) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Nexters alerts:

0.1% of Nexters shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nexters and Doximity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexters N/A N/A -$2.98 million N/A N/A Doximity $206.90 million 46.52 $50.21 million N/A N/A

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than Nexters.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nexters and Doximity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexters 0 0 0 0 N/A Doximity 1 2 9 0 2.67

Doximity has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.15%. Given Doximity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than Nexters.

Profitability

This table compares Nexters and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexters N/A N/A N/A Doximity 39.15% 20.38% 17.01%

Summary

Doximity beats Nexters on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexters (Get Rating)

Nexters Inc. operates as a game development company worldwide. It also offers mobile games. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Doximity (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.