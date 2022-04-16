NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $810,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) will post $810,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextNav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $620,000.00 to $1.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextNav will report full-year sales of $17.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $20.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $68.57 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $77.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NextNav.

Get NextNav alerts:

Separately, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of NextNav in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at $78,415,000. Oak Management Corp bought a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at $50,728,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at $4,380,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at $1,735,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at $1,452,000.

Shares of NN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 85,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,676. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.03. NextNav has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $15.32.

NextNav Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextNav (NN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.