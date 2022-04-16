Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BRO opened at $71.26 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.22.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

