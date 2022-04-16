Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,760 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.09.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $170.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $164.75 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.63.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.