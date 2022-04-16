Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after purchasing an additional 994,582 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Western Digital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after purchasing an additional 889,812 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Western Digital by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $425,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,123,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.59. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.39.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

