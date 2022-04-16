Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $62.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.20. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39.

