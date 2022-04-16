Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Allstate by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Allstate by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,239,000 after purchasing an additional 230,335 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,401,000 after acquiring an additional 163,119 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Allstate by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,644,000 after acquiring an additional 80,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $141.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.88 and a 200-day moving average of $123.38. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.41.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

