NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) vs. Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Head to Head Contrast

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NovaGold Resources and Entrée Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Entrée Resources has a consensus price target of $1.05, indicating a potential upside of 16.06%. Given Entrée Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than NovaGold Resources.

Profitability

This table compares NovaGold Resources and Entrée Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources N/A -51.33% -21.16% Entrée Resources N/A N/A -98.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NovaGold Resources and Entrée Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources N/A N/A -$40.54 million ($0.13) -63.08 Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$7.55 million ($0.04) -22.62

NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entrée Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Entrée Resources beats NovaGold Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Entrée Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

