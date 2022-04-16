Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after acquiring an additional 250,878 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,383,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,626,000 after acquiring an additional 62,829 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,371,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,643,000 after acquiring an additional 37,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $118.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $532.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

