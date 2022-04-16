ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,940,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,591. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average is $58.54.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.