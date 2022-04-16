O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $713.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $10.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $713.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,773. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $510.70 and a fifty-two week high of $747.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $681.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $663.44.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

