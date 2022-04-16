O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 115,861 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $40,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,995,056,000 after acquiring an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 583,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,676,000 after buying an additional 22,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,335,000 after buying an additional 84,291 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,461,000 after buying an additional 25,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY traded down $10.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $713.88. 407,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,773. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $681.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $663.18. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $510.70 and a 52-week high of $747.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.50.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.