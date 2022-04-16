Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.19 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $150.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.50 million to $155.56 million. Orion Group posted sales of $153.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $651.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $636.46 million to $670.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $694.77 million, with estimates ranging from $690.65 million to $698.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORN. B. Riley lowered their target price on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

NYSE ORN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.56. 159,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,026. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $77.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,412,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 209,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 40,216 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 63,993 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 258,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 153,319 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.