Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.19 Million

Brokerages expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) to announce $150.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.56 million and the lowest is $142.50 million. Orion Group posted sales of $153.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $651.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $636.46 million to $670.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $694.77 million, with estimates ranging from $690.65 million to $698.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.69 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORN. B. Riley cut their price objective on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Orion Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Group during the third quarter valued at $156,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orion Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 40,216 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Orion Group by 594.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Group by 36.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 117,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 159,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

