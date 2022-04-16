Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Raised to Buy at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OXIG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.84) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.88) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OXIG stock opened at GBX 2,190 ($28.54) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,104.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,265.64. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of GBX 1,600 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,830 ($36.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

