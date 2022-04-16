Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,710 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 161.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA opened at $122.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.02 and a 200-day moving average of $131.72. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $387,221.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,516.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $101,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,748. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

