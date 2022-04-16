Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,585 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,245 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 52.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,044,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,022,000 after acquiring an additional 700,206 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 167.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after acquiring an additional 686,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.11.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

