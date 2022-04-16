Pallapay (PALLA) One Day Volume Tops $334,671.00

Pallapay (PALLA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. Pallapay has a total market cap of $14.30 million and approximately $334,671.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pallapay has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00045392 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.07 or 0.07495304 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,527.65 or 0.99986818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00041695 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 612,679,581 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars.

