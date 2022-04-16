Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) Trading Down 1.9%

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.60. 64,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 207,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Paltalk in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get Paltalk alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of -0.52.

Paltalk ( OTCMKTS:PALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter. Paltalk had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 9.98%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paltalk in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Paltalk during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Paltalk during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Paltalk during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 45.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paltalk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PALT)

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paltalk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paltalk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.