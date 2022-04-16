ParkinGo (GOT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $155.00

ParkinGo (GOT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 36.2% against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $155.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,230.78 or 1.00095236 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00059662 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00025105 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002032 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000707 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.