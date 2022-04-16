Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL) Insider Purchases £67,200 in Stock

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL – Get Rating) insider Kevin Matthew Dorren bought 320,000 shares of Parsley Box Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £67,200 ($87,568.41).

Parsley Box Group stock opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Friday. Parsley Box Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 202.50 ($2.64). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 38.19.

Parsley Box Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

