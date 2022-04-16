Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL) Insider Purchases £67,200 in Stock

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL – Get Rating) insider Kevin Matthew Dorren bought 320,000 shares of Parsley Box Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £67,200 ($87,568.41).
Parsley Box Group stock opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Friday. Parsley Box Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 202.50 ($2.64). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 38.19.
Parsley Box Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Box Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Box Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.