Pendle (PENDLE) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.43 Million

Pendle (PENDLE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $18.43 million and $711,592.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00045776 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.52 or 0.07499803 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,153.95 or 0.99568319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00050867 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,693,812 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

