Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Shipping Inc. is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along shipping routes. It owns and operates container vessels which include Post-Panamax and Panamax. Performance Shipping Inc., formerly known as Diana Containerships Inc., is based in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Performance Shipping from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of PSHG stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Performance Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $14.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Shipping will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Performance Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Performance Shipping by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 70,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

