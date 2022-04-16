PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Shares Down 0.7%

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.96 and last traded at $44.96. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.27.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.40% of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

