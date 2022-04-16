Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinterest is benefiting from user base expansion boosted by engaging customer content. Enhanced product offerings, new conversion insights, wider Pinner and advertiser base, simplified ad systems through Verified Merchant Program and Pinterest Partners Program and improved advertisers’ ability to measure the effectiveness of their ad spend are expected to aid advertising revenues. The company introduced more than 50 new features during fourth-quarter 2021 that helped grow native content and created a unique space for users to engage with video on the Watch Tab platform. Pinterest TV has also evolved as a unique space. However, high operating costs and intense competition from established market players remain headwinds. Engaging content from smaller firms and e-commerce opportunities through similar services are other concerns.”

PINS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.65.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $85.16.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $127,171.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 535,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $2,154,348.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Pinterest by 242.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

