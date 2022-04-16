ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Trading 0.9% Higher

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.25 and last traded at $42.09. 19,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter.

