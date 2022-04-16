ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ProShares Short Dow30 by 322.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short Dow30 by 12.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the third quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short Dow30 by 278.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DOG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,734. ProShares Short Dow30 has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.81.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

